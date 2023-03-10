Home

Adobe To Announce Mass Layoffs? What Company’s Top Management Said

Adobe's Chief People Officer Gloria Chen made a major statement if the company will announce mass layoffs in the near future.

Adobe confirmed that it will not perform company-wide layoffs. (Representational Image)

Layoffs 2023: Several major companies including Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft, Google, Amazon and others have announced mass layoffs as part of cross-cutting measure. Despite many companies reducing its workforce, software major Adobe has decided to buck the layoff trend. Adobe confirmed that it will not perform company-wide layoffs.

“We are committed to not having company-wide layoffs,” Adobe’s Chief People Officer Gloria Chen said in an interview with Bloomberg Television, according to a report by news agency IANS. “We are actually committed to continuing to grow here,” Chen said, as Adobe opened its fourth office, based in San Jose, California that has the capacity for 3,000 employees.

Adobe lays off 100 employees in December

In December, Adobe laid off some 100 employees from its sales team amid the rough global macroeconomic conditions. Adobe said that the company “shifted some employees to positions that support critical initiatives” and removed “a small number” of other jobs.

“Adobe is not doing company-wide layoffs and we are still hiring for critical roles,” the software major had said in a statement.

Adobe will post its Q1 quarterly earnings results on March 15. The company achieved revenue of $4.53 billion in its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, which represents 10 per cent year-over-year growth.

Adobe achieved revenue of $17.61 billion in fiscal year 2022, which represents 12 per cent year-over-year growth. “Adobe drove record revenue and operating income in fiscal 2022,” said Shantanu Narayen, chairman and CEO, Adobe. “Our market opportunity, unparalleled innovation, operational rigor and exceptional talent position us well to drive our next decade of growth.”

Recently, Google laid off senior position employees and high-paying workers in China. The aim of the company is to “reset the salary standard and reduce operating costs while improving overall work efficiency”, reports Pandaily.

The compensations include stock and annual leave discount and 30,000 yuan ($4,339) in cash and medical insurance, and these benefits can only be obtained by signing the agreement of leaving the company before March 10, the report noted. “In addition, Google has provided a three-month buffer period for laid-off employees, during which they cannot work but will continue to be paid normally,” it added.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, recently laid off 12,000 workers and even 100 robots that cleaned its cafeterias at its headquarters. The company sacked about 400 employees in India as part of the global announcement.

