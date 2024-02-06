Home

Adroit Infotech Q3 Results: PBT Stands at Rs 1.97 crore | Check Key Details

Adroit Infotech Limited has informed that the company has received approval for trading of rights entitlement or rights issue from the stock exchange.

Stock Market News: IT service company Adroit Infotech has informed the stock exchanges that its board of directors have approved results for the third quarter of the current financial year. Adroit Infotech has said that the company’s income from operations in the third quarter of the current financial year stood at Rs 7.08 crore, which was Rs 4.15 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 5.70 crore in the third quarter of the last financial year.

The profit before tax of Adroit Infotech company stood at Rs 1.97 crore in the December quarter, which was Rs 1.23 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 1.48 crore in the third quarter of the last financial year.

Meanwhile, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded nearly 1 per cent on Tuesday following buying in IT giants TCS and Infosys, foreign fund inflows and positive global trends.

After a firm opening, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 454.67 points or 0.63 per cent to settle at 72,186.09. As many as 19 Sensex shares advanced and 11 declined. During the day, the barometer jumped 529.98 points or 0.73 per cent to 72,261.40.

The Nifty gained 157.70 points or 0.72 per cent to close at 21,929.40, driven gains in BPCL, HDFC Life and HCL Tech.

A rebound in Chinese markets also bolstered the sentiment, analysts said. Chinese markets jumped up to 4 per cent after Monday’s steep losses as a state-run investment fund said it would jack up share purchases. Reports also suggested China President Xi Jinping was set to meet with officials to discuss the markets.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 1.23 per cent and the midcap index jumped 1.06 per cent.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

