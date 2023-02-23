‘Advisor, Asset, Mutual Funds …’, NSE Bars Traders From Using These 61 Terms | FULL LIST
The NSE has done this to prevent investors from getting misled into thinking that trading members/authorised persons are registered for offering services other than broking services without having the applicable registration for those services with SEBI/other regulators.
New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday restricted traders and authorised people from using terms such as advisor, mutual fund services, asset/wealth/portfolio managers et cetera.
“The name of Trading Member/Authorised Person should reflect the registration held by the entity and should not in any way create an impression of performing a role for which the entity is not registered,” NSE said in a statement.
“It is observed by Exchange that Trading Members/Authoriszed Persons are using words such as Advisors, Asset/Wealth/Portfolio Management etc. in their name which is misleading and may indicate to the clients/investors that the Trading Members/Authorized Persons are registered for offering services other than broking services without having the applicable registration for those services with SEBI/other regulators,” NSE observed.
HERE IS THE LIST OF 61 WORDS/TERMS RESTRICTED BY THE NSE FOR TRADERS/AUTHORISED PERSONS
- Adviser/Advisor
- Advisory Services
- Asset
- Asset Advisory
- Asset consultancy
- Asset distribution
- Asset management
- Asset manager
- Asset services
- Asset consultants
- Capital Adviser/Advisor
- Capital management
- Capital services
- Corporate advisory
- Financial planner/s
- Financial planning
- Fund Adviser/Advisor
- Fundmart
- Independant Financial Adviser/IFA
- Investmart
- Investment Adviser/Advisor
- Investment consultancy
- Investment consultancy services
- Investment consultant/s
- Investment consulting
- Investment manager/s
- Investment planners
- Investment solutions
- Money manager
- Multi Wealth investments
- Mutual fund services
- Mutual funds
- Portfolio
- Portfolio advisory
- Portfolio consultancy
- Portfolio consultants
- Portfolio management
- Portfolio manager
- Portfolio services
- Prime wealth
- Wealth
- Wealth adviser/s or wealth advisor/s
- Wealth advisory
- Wealth advisory services
- Wealth care
- Wealth chanakya
- Wealth consultancy
- Wealth consultants
- Wealth consulting
- Wealth creator/s
- Wealth express
- Wealth investment
- Wealth mall
- Wealth management
- Wealth manager/s
- Wealth planner
- Wealth plus
- Wealth services
- Wealth solution/s
- Wealth vision
- Wealth yantra
