‘Advisor, Asset, Mutual Funds …’, NSE Bars Traders From Using These 61 Terms | FULL LIST

The NSE has done this to prevent investors from getting misled into thinking that trading members/authorised persons are registered for offering services other than broking services without having the applicable registration for those services with SEBI/other regulators.

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday restricted traders and authorised people from using terms such as advisor, mutual fund services, asset/wealth/portfolio managers et cetera.

“The name of Trading Member/Authorised Person should reflect the registration held by the entity and should not in any way create an impression of performing a role for which the entity is not registered,” NSE said in a statement.

“It is observed by Exchange that Trading Members/Authoriszed Persons are using words such as Advisors, Asset/Wealth/Portfolio Management etc. in their name which is misleading and may indicate to the clients/investors that the Trading Members/Authorized Persons are registered for offering services other than broking services without having the applicable registration for those services with SEBI/other regulators,” NSE observed.

HERE IS THE LIST OF 61 WORDS/TERMS RESTRICTED BY THE NSE FOR TRADERS/AUTHORISED PERSONS

Adviser/Advisor Advisory Services Asset Asset Advisory Asset consultancy Asset distribution Asset management Asset manager Asset services Asset consultants Capital Adviser/Advisor Capital management Capital services Corporate advisory Financial planner/s Financial planning Fund Adviser/Advisor Fundmart Independant Financial Adviser/IFA Investmart Investment Adviser/Advisor Investment consultancy Investment consultancy services Investment consultant/s Investment consulting Investment manager/s Investment planners Investment solutions Money manager Multi Wealth investments Mutual fund services Mutual funds Portfolio Portfolio advisory Portfolio consultancy Portfolio consultants Portfolio management Portfolio manager Portfolio services Prime wealth Wealth Wealth adviser/s or wealth advisor/s Wealth advisory Wealth advisory services Wealth care Wealth chanakya Wealth consultancy Wealth consultants Wealth consulting Wealth creator/s Wealth express Wealth investment Wealth mall Wealth management Wealth manager/s Wealth planner Wealth plus Wealth services Wealth solution/s Wealth vision Wealth yantra

