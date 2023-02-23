Top Recommended Stories

‘Advisor, Asset, Mutual Funds …’, NSE Bars Traders From Using These 61 Terms | FULL LIST

The NSE has done this to prevent investors from getting misled into thinking that trading members/authorised persons are registered for offering services other than broking services without having the applicable registration for those services with SEBI/other regulators.

Published: February 23, 2023 2:33 PM IST

By Sankunni K

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday restricted traders and authorised people from using terms such as advisor, mutual fund services, asset/wealth/portfolio managers et cetera.

“The name of Trading Member/Authorised Person should reflect the registration held by the entity and should not in any way create an impression of performing a role for which the entity is not registered,” NSE said in a statement.

“It is observed by Exchange that Trading Members/Authoriszed Persons are using words such as Advisors, Asset/Wealth/Portfolio Management etc. in their name which is misleading and may indicate to the clients/investors that the Trading Members/Authorized Persons are registered for offering services other than broking services without having the applicable registration for those services with SEBI/other regulators,” NSE observed.

HERE IS THE LIST OF 61 WORDS/TERMS RESTRICTED BY THE NSE FOR TRADERS/AUTHORISED PERSONS

  1. Adviser/Advisor
  2. Advisory Services
  3. Asset
  4. Asset Advisory
  5. Asset consultancy
  6. Asset distribution
  7. Asset management
  8. Asset manager
  9. Asset services
  10. Asset consultants
  11. Capital Adviser/Advisor
  12. Capital management
  13. Capital services
  14. Corporate advisory
  15. Financial planner/s
  16. Financial planning
  17. Fund Adviser/Advisor
  18. Fundmart
  19. Independant Financial Adviser/IFA
  20. Investmart
  21. Investment Adviser/Advisor
  22. Investment consultancy
  23. Investment consultancy services
  24. Investment consultant/s
  25. Investment consulting
  26. Investment manager/s
  27. Investment planners
  28. Investment solutions
  29. Money manager
  30. Multi Wealth investments
  31. Mutual fund services
  32. Mutual funds
  33. Portfolio
  34. Portfolio advisory
  35. Portfolio consultancy
  36. Portfolio consultants
  37. Portfolio management
  38. Portfolio manager
  39. Portfolio services
  40. Prime wealth
  41. Wealth
  42. Wealth adviser/s or wealth advisor/s
  43. Wealth advisory
  44. Wealth advisory services
  45. Wealth care
  46. Wealth chanakya
  47. Wealth consultancy
  48. Wealth consultants
  49. Wealth consulting
  50. Wealth creator/s
  51. Wealth express
  52. Wealth investment
  53. Wealth mall
  54. Wealth management
  55. Wealth manager/s
  56. Wealth planner
  57. Wealth plus
  58. Wealth services
  59. Wealth solution/s
  60. Wealth vision
  61. Wealth yantra

