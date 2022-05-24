Aether Industries IPO GMP | New Delhi: Aether Industries is all set to open the subscription to its IPO to the public on May 24, 2022. It will close on May 26. According to media reports, the company has garnered Rs 240 crore for anchor investors. The company had fixed its IPO size to Rs 757 crore but has now reduced it to Rs 627 crore. The company, according to the DRHP, will use the proceeds from the public issue to fund capital expenditure, working capital and debt repayment.Also Read - After Gucci, Tag Heuer To Start Accepting Payments By Cryptocurrency | Check Eligible Tokens Here

Aether Industries IPO GMP

According to data available online, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the IPO is at Rs 4 per share. If the shares of the company list at the upper price limit of the price band, it will list at Rs 646 per share (Rs 642 + Rs 4).

