Aether Industries IPO | New Delhi: The IPO of Aether Industries listed at a premium of over 9 per cent on NSE, on Friday. The shares listed at Rs 704 against the issue price of Rs 642. On BSE, the shares were listed at Rs 706. According to reports, the IPO was subscribed over 6 times on the final day of the subscription, on May 26.

The company was aiming to raise Rs 627 crore from the share market. It also raised Rs 240 crore from its anchor investors. The Aether Industries IPO GMP was signaling a positive listing for the IPO for the last few days. The company has also been posting a rise in its revenue for the past couple of years.

