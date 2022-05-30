Aether Industries IPO GMP | New Delhi: Aether Industries, a speciality chemicals company, is likely to announce its share allotment on May 31. The subscription for Aether Industries IPO opened on May 24 and closed on May 26. The investors are eager to know Aether Industries IPO grey market premium (IPO).Also Read - LIC Likely To Announce Financial Results For 2021-22 Today; All Eyes On Dividend
Aether Industries Limited IPO GMP
According to market data, the GMP of the shares of the company is Rs 17 per share. It has been stagnant for the last three days. If these shares list at the premium of Rs 17, the listing would take place at around Rs 659 per share (Rs 642+17). The share price band has been set at Rs 610- Rs 642.
Aether Industries IPO: Direct Link To Check Allotment Status Here
The allotment can be checked on BSE's website as well as on the website of Link Intime, the official registrar of the IPO.
BSE Website
- For BSE Website, the investors can go to bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- Select Aether IPO
- Then, they can enter their application status
- Enter the PAN details
- Click on ‘I am not a robot’
- Click on ‘Submit’
- The allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Link Intime Website
- Go to linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html
- Select ‘Aether IPO’
- Enter the PAN details and click on ‘Search’
- The Aether Industries IPO Allotment status will be visible on the screen.
Aether Industries IPO: Share Price, Date, Other Details Here
- Aether Industries IPO GMP Today: The GMP, as of Monday morning, was Rs 17 per share.
- Aether Industries IPO Allotment Date: The allotment date has been fixed for May 31.
- Aether Industries IPO Price: The price band has been fixed at Rs 610-642 apiece by the company.
- Aether Industries IPO Listing Date: The listing is most likely to take place on June 3, 2022.