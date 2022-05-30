Aether Industries IPO GMP | New Delhi: Aether Industries, a speciality chemicals company, is likely to announce its share allotment on May 31. The subscription for Aether Industries IPO opened on May 24 and closed on May 26. The investors are eager to know Aether Industries IPO grey market premium (IPO).Also Read - LIC Likely To Announce Financial Results For 2021-22 Today; All Eyes On Dividend

Aether Industries Limited IPO GMP

According to market data, the GMP of the shares of the company is Rs 17 per share. It has been stagnant for the last three days. If these shares list at the premium of Rs 17, the listing would take place at around Rs 659 per share (Rs 642+17). The share price band has been set at Rs 610- Rs 642.

Aether Industries IPO: Direct Link To Check Allotment Status Here

The allotment can be checked on BSE's website as well as on the website of Link Intime, the official registrar of the IPO.

BSE Website

For BSE Website, the investors can go to bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Select Aether IPO Then, they can enter their application status Enter the PAN details Click on ‘I am not a robot’ Click on ‘Submit’ The allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Link Intime Website

Go to linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html Select ‘Aether IPO’ Enter the PAN details and click on ‘Search’ The Aether Industries IPO Allotment status will be visible on the screen.

Aether Industries IPO: Share Price, Date, Other Details Here