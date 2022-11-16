After A Positive Climb To The 80-Level Against USD, Indian Rupee Falls Again to 81-Zone

Today, following the initial gains, the dollar index slipped 0.3 per cent. Not just Indian Rupee, Asian stocks and currencies remained jittery; Chinese yuan and shares (.SSEC) fell 0.5 per cent each.

Rupee Vs Dollar

New Delhi: Indian rupee has once again fallen against the US dollar by 0.25 per cent to 81.22 per dollar. The Indian Rupee shed nearly a percent from its high of 80.51 on Monday, with volatility gripping markets this week.

Also, there is a huge cash dollar demand in both the spot and forwards markets and foreign banks are likely buying on behalf of their importer clients, said Reuters in a report.

This decline in Indian Rupee against the US Dollar made it attractive for importers to hedge, leading to more dollar outflows. The cost of hedging 6-month dollar was down 25 basis points this week, added the report

Today, following the initial gains, the dollar index slipped 0.3 per cent. Not just Indian Rupee, Asian stocks and currencies remained jittery; Chinese yuan and shares (.SSEC) fell 0.5 per cent each.