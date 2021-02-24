New Delhi: Just a day after Amazon India said it has deployed nearly 100 Mahindra Treo Zor three-wheelers, e-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Wednesday said it will deploy more than 25,000 electric vehicles in its supply chain by 2030. Also Read - Amazon India Joins Hands With Mahindra Electric to Add Electric Vehicles to Its Delivery Fleet

Issuing a statement, the Flipkart said it has already started piloting and deploying two-wheeler and three-wheeler electric vehicles in many places across the country for delivery, including in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Guwahati and Pune, to name a few. Also Read - Amazon 'Apple Days' Sales Offer Deals on iPhone 12 Mini, Others | Details Here

Prior to taking up the project, Flipkart had conducted multiple pilots for EV deployment in its supply chain two years ago and also started setting up the necessary charging infrastructure at its hubs in order for it to be able to deploy EVs on a large scale. Also Read - Signs of Loneliness? Indians Said ‘I Love You' to Amazon Alexa 19,000 Times a Day in 2020

In the statement, the Flipkart also said its electric fleet will include two-wheeler, three-wheeler, and four-wheeler vehicles designed and assembled in India, helping boost local innovation and economy.

For the project, Flipkart said it has partnered with leading electric vehicle manufacturers, including Hero Electric, Mahindra Electric and Piaggio, for specific vehicles to be deployed for its first and last mile delivery fleet across the country.

“In this journey of making our logistics fleet completely electric by 2030, we will collaborate and work with leading local players to procure and deploy electric vehicles while supporting the required infrastructure growth,” Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice President Ekart and Marketplace, Flipkart, said in a statement.

“We understand the relevance of electric mobility in achieving both business and sustainability goals and are committed to paving the way for greater adoption of EVs across the country.”

Flipkart said it will also place requirements in service contracts, install charging infrastructure close to its 1,400 supply chain facilities, conduct awareness programmes, and encourage delivery executives to use EVs.

(With inputs from IANS)