Chandigarh: On the lines of Amul and Mother Dairy, the Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (Milkfed), which sells milk products under the Verka brand, will raise milk prices by Rs 2 per litre with effect from Sunday. A Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (Milkfed) official on Saturday said the prices will go up by Rs 2 per litre from October 16. Milkfed has cited increasing input cost of milk production for revising milk prices. Milkfed had earlier increased the milk prices in August.Also Read - Woman Missing, Bodies Of Her Two Children Recovered From Well In Jamnagar

Earlier on Saturday, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd which markets its products under the Amul brand raised the rates of full cream milk and buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre in all states except Gujarat. Also Read - After Amul, Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Price By Rs 2 Per Litre In Delhi-NCR, Second Time in 3 Months

“Amul has increased prices of full cream milk and buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre in all states except Gujarat,” RS Sodhi, MD, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited said in a statement. Also Read - Punjab Allows 2-Hour Window For Green Firecrackers During Diwali, Gurpurab. Check Timings

Hours after Amul Milk hiked the milk prices, Mother Dairy on Saturday announced a hike in the prices of full cream milk and cow milk by Rs 2 per litre. Mother Dairy said the hike in milk prices will come into effect from Sunday, 16 October, in the Delhi-NCR region. Notably, Mother Dairy has hiked the milk price for the second time since August 2022.

“We are only revising the prices of Full Cream and Cow Milk variants by Rs. 2/litre. The revision in these two variants is effective from October 16, 2022,” Mother Dairy Spokesperson told news agency ANI adding that the milk price has been hiked in Delhi-NCR due to a rise in input costs.

In August, major milk producers and distributors, including Amul had increased the price of their products by Rs 2.