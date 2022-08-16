New Delhi: Mother Dairy, one of the leading milk suppliers in Delhi-NCR, has announced that it is ‘compelled’ to raise its liquid milk prices by Rs 2 per litre with effect from August 17, the Mint reported. Full cream milk, earlier sold at Rs 59, will be sold at Rs 61 tomorrow onwards. The price of toned milk will increase to Rs 51 and that of double toned milk will rise to Rs 43 per litre. Cow milk price has also been hiked to Rs 53 per litre.Also Read - Mother Dairy Slashes Soyabean, Rice Bran Oil Prices By Rs 14 Per Litre. Check Revised Rates

Earlier today, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation-operated Amul had announced that it has hiked milk prices by Rs 2 per litre effective August 17. Full cream Amul Gold in Ahmedabad, Delhi NCR, Kolkata and Mumbai metro markets will cost Rs 62 per litre, while toned milk Amul Taaza will be sold at Rs 50 per litre.