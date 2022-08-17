Work From Home Latest News Today: Days after Apple asked its employees to be in the office at least three days a week, several big firms including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Mahindra, RPG Group etc have started call their staff back in offices. This comes at a time when several companies like Swiggy, Meesho have given their employees an option to work from anywhere. Under the policy, the corporate, core business functions, and technology teams continue to collaborate virtually and meet once every three months for a week at their base site for in-person bonding.Also Read - No More Work From Home: This Tech Giant Calls Employees Back to Office From September. Detailed Plan Here

RPG Group

Recently, a debate was triggered on social media after Harsh Goenka, RPG group chairman shared on LinkedIn that employees now need to come back to the office, at least on some days of the week. “We need to foster the spirit and mission of the organisation, the culture, the creativity, the camaraderie, the water cooler talk. Working from home is no longer a long-term viable option”, his LinkedIn post read. At present, RPG group lets half its employees to work in hybrid mode.

Tata Consultancy Group (TCS)

If reports are to be believed, Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) 20% employees are back at work. “On an immediate basis, we will continue to drive the return-to-office model because the 25/25 plan needs to be executed in a more controlled manner,” Business Standard quoted Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director, TCS as saying.

Wipro

Providing flexibility to employees, Wipro is not forcing employees to come to the office. “We have slowly witnessed a trend where clients are insisting employees be at work. We feel it is important to stay connected, as well as provide flexibility to employees,” said Saurabh Govil, president and chief human resource officer (CHRO).

Tech Mahindra

As the COVID situation improved, Anand Mahindra-led Mahindra Group asked employees to return to office on all working days of the week starting August. Until July, the company had allowed employees to either work from home or office.

Zensar Technologies

In a bid to connect employees with their managers, Zensar, the IT services company from RPG Group, has asked its staff to return to office for a few days in a week. “We are encouraging our associates to work from the office, a few days a week, to ensure they are able to connect with their managers, peers, and colleagues. Additionally, we are providing a flexible option of two/three days a week at the moment,” Times Now quoted Vivek Ranjan, senior vice-president and CHRO, Zensar Technologies as saying. The portal reported that 10-20 per cent of its employees are working from office locations.