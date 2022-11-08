After Charging $8 For Blue Tick, Elon Musk Is Planning To Charge All Users For Accessing Twitter

According to reports, Musk is mulling to bring a subscription plan for all Twitter users.

Elon Musk is reportedly planning to charge everyone a subscription fee to access Twitter.

New Delhi: If you thought that Twitter will charge you only for blue ticks, well you may be disappointed to know that Twitter boss Elon Musk is planning to charge all the users for accessing the micro-blogging site. According to reports, Musk is mulling to bring a subscription plan for all Twitter users.

A report from Platformer claims that Musk is planning to charge “most or all users a subscription fee to use Twitter,” and people will also be required to pay for a Twitter Blue subscription for blue tick (and other features).

The report claims this idea was discussed in the internal team meeting with employees. According to reports, Musk is planning to allow users to use Twitter for a limited period per month, after which users will be asked to buy a Twitter subscription to continue browsing the website.

At the moment it looks unlikely that Twitter will roll up this subscription idea as Musk is already very busy with his “Twitter Blue” project.

Musk has just recently launched a Twitter Blue subscription for $8 in some countries and if people don’t buy it, then they will lose their verified checkmark. Twitter’s new boss has confirmed that India will get this feature within a month.