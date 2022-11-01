New Delhi: After taking down a negative review from a Bengaluru-based customer, Zomato later changed its policy allowing users to report health violations. The move came after a user tweeted on Sunday that a review she had posted on Zomato about suffering food poisoning at a Bengaluru restaurant had been taken down by the platform citing the content policy.Also Read - Video: Zomato Delivery Man Sets Bike on Fire, Damages Police Post in Delhi's Khan Market

The company initially took the complaint down citing the company's policy. Responding to the tweet by the aggrieved customer, Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal wrote on the microblogging site: "This "policy" within our content guidelines is a result of (legal) overthinking, and we have removed this policy with immediate effect. We have also reinstated your review already. Thank you for bringing this to our notice and influencing positive change".

Hi @DishaRSanghvi – this “policy” within our content guidelines is a result of (legal) overthinking, and we have removed this policy with immediate effect. We have also reinstated your review already. Thank you for bringing this to our notice and influencing positive change. https://t.co/B8exLG8ijO — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) October 31, 2022

Zomato’s Response Before Taking Down The Complaint

"We do have a few restrictions when it comes to content that is permitted on Zomato. As per our content guidelines, Zomato is not the appropriate platform for reporting health code violations. We believe that this particular subject is best reported to the concerned authorities who can investigate the matter. Due to this reason, your review has been deleted."