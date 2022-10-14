New Delhi: IT major Infosys has made it clear that over the past 12 months it has fired employees who indulged in moonlighting or dual employment. The IT behemoth, however, did not specify the exact number of employees it “let go” on account of moonlighting.Also Read - Infosys Work From Home Ends: More Than 45,000 Employees Return To Office Last Week, Says IT Giant

But here's a catch! Infosys CEO Salil Parikh also said that the company if mulling a policy that allows employees to work on other projects within and outside of Infosys.

"Where there are confidentiality issues, we have let them go," Parikh said on Thursday at the press conference announcing the Q2 results.

Parikh however said that Infosys is mulling a policy that allows employees to work on other projects within and outside of Infosys.

“We don’t support dual employment… if we found… in the past, employee doing blatant work in two specific companies where there is a confidentiality issue, we have let go of them in the last 12 months … We will support them to work on certain gig projects after the prior approval of the managers. We are also developing more comprehensive policies for that, while ensuring contractual and confidentiality commitments are fully respected. However to be clear, we do not support dual employment,” Mr Parekh said.

Earlier, Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji had expressed concerns over the issue of moonlighting employees. A few weeks ago, Premji had stated that Wipro had fired 300 employees on this count.

Amid reports of IT companies delaying or putting fresh recruitments on hold, Infosys CFO Nilanjan Roy said that there was no delay in onboarding freshers.

He said that Infosys hired 40,000 freshers in the first half of the financial year.

(With IANS inputs)