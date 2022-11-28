After Food Delivery & Online Learning, Amazon Now Shuts Wholesale Distribution Business In India

About 50 employees who work with Amazon Distribution are likely to be affected by this move. Earlier, the company shut down its food delivery and online learning platform called Academy in India.

New Delhi: Amid an exercise to wind up certain verticals as part of a global exercise to cut costs, Amazon on Monday announced its decision to shut down its wholesale distribution business in India. The e-commerce major is discontinuing Amazon Distribution, its wholesale e-commerce website available in some parts of Bengaluru, Mysore and Hubli.

“We don’t take these decisions lightly. We are discontinuing this programme in a phased manner to take care of current customers and partners,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

The distribution service was launched by Amazon to empower local kirana stores, pharmacies, and department stores in the country.

After it announced the shutting down of its edtech vertical Academy in India, Amazon also announced that it is shutting down its food delivery business in the country.

The food delivery service was started by Amazon in India started its food delivery service in May 2020.

“As part of our annual operating planning review process, we have made the decision to discontinue Amazon Food,” said a company spokesperson. The company has denied laying off people in India.