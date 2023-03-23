Home

Hindenburg Accuses Jack Dorsey-led Block Of $1 Billion Fraud After Targeting Adani | 10 Points

Hindenburg Research published the report on its official website and said, "Our 2-year investigation has concluded that Block has systematically taken advantage of the demographics it claims to be helping."

Here's what Hindenburg Research said on Jack Dorsey-led payments firm Block.

New York: Days after releasing its report on Adani Group, Hindenburg Research on Thursday claimed that Jack Dorsey-led payments firm Block overstated its user counts and understated its customer acquisition costs. Hindenburg Research published the report on its official website and said, “Our 2-year investigation has concluded that Block has systematically taken advantage of the demographics it claims to be helping.”

Moreover, Hindenburg Research asserted that it held short positions in Block Inc, alleging that the Jack Dorsey-led payments firm overstated its user counts and understated its customer acquisition costs.

NEW FROM US: Block—How Inflated User Metrics and "Frictionless" Fraud Facilitation Enabled Insiders To Cash Out Over $1 Billionhttps://t.co/pScGE5QMnX $SQ (1/n) — Hindenburg Research (@HindenburgRes) March 23, 2023

The US short-seller in its latest report stated that former Block employees estimated that 40%-75% of accounts they reviewed were fake, involved in fraud, or were additional accounts tied to a single individual.

Founded in 2017 by Nathan Anderson, Hindenburg Research is known as a forensic financial research firm that analyses equity, credit and derivatives.

Hindenburg Research’s Latest Findings:

Hindenburg’s latest report accused Block of committing fraud and even insider trading. Hindenburg claimed to have found that those at the top management of Block managed to cash out over $1 billion via insider trades between March 2020 and December 2021. Hindenburg Research also alleged that Block has misled investors on key metrics and embraced predatory offerings. In its report, Hindenburg Research said Block’s Afterpay acquisition is flopping. In 2022, the year it was acquired, Afterpay lost $357 million, accelerating from $184 million in 2021. Hindenburg Research further added that Block has celebrated Afterpay as a major innovator, allowing users to buy things like a t-shirt and pay over time. Moreover, Block wildly overstated its genuine user counts and has understated its customer acquisition costs. Hindenburg Research said Block’s former employees estimated that 40%-75% of accounts they reviewed were fake, involved in fraud, or were additional accounts tied to a single individual. In the report, Hindenburg Research further claimed that Block Inc took advantage of vulnerable demographics by making claims of helping them but instead facilitated fraud against customers and the government by dressing up predatory loans. The report claimed that Block had obvious compliance lapses that made fraud easy, such as permitting single accounts to receive unemployment payments on behalf of multiple individuals. Block also reported a pandemic surge in user counts and revenue, ignoring the contribution of widespread fraudulent accounts and payments.

