New Delhi: At a time when the airlines have halted their operations because of the lockdown extension, SpiceJet on Sunday decided to send its employees who are earning more than Rs 50,000 per month on leave without pay on a rotational basis.

As per updates, the arrangement would be in place for three months. However, the salary of the employees for April is likely to be paid.

Prior to this, the airline had sent its employees on leave without pay from March 25 to 31. The development comes amid flight services being suspended till May 3.

Earlier in the day, GoAirhad asked its employees to go on leave without pay (LWP) on a rotational basis till May 3.

Issuing a notification in this regard, the airline stated that the lockdown has been further extended till May 3, and with this extension, the fleet of the airlines continues to be completely grounded. “Hence, we are constrained to request you to proceed on ‘leave without pay’ till May 3,” the airline said.

Apart from GoAir and SpiceJet, many other airlines have also announced leave without pay regime for their staff as flight services are suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and extended lockdown.

Notably, the commercial flights were suspended since March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown to curb spreading of coronavirus infections. The lockdown has been extended till May 3.