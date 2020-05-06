New Delhi: After a number of states across the country allowed home delivery of liquor to cater to the needs of people during the lockdown, the Food delivery company Zomato also planned to venture into delivering alcohol. Also Read - Lockdown 2.0: Swiggy, Zomato See Surge in Food Orders After Initial Decline

As per a report from news agency Reuters, Zomato is planning to cash in on high demand for booze during the coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - Telangana 1st State to Extend COVID-19 Lockdown Till May 7; No Swiggy, Zomato in State Till Further Notice

The food delivery company has already diversified into grocery deliveries during the lockdown as all shops were closed because of the restrictions imposed by the Central government. Also Read - Zomato's Pani Puri Tweet Will Make You Crave For Golgappas, Check Hilarious Reactions

In a latest development, the alcohol stores, which were closed across the country since March 25, were allowed to open this week. Hundreds of people were seen making queues outside some outlets for a bottle of liquor.

In an effort to deter the large crowd, Delhi and many other state governments imposed ‘Special Corona Fee’ on the retail alcohol prices. On the other hand, Mumbai closed down its liquor stores within two days after reopening them.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government allowed the home delivery of liquor from May 7 with the state excise and taxation department issuing an order for opening of liquor vends on Wednesday.

“The delivery of liquor at people’s doorsteps will be allowed only during the lockdown period,” the order said. Only two litres of liquor will be allowed through home delivery to a buyer against a cash memo.

On the other hand, the West Bengal government also allowed the home delivery of liquor across the state amid lockdown. Moreover, West Bengal government has also launched e-retail for online booking and home delivery of liquor in order to maintain social distancing and minimise footfall at retail outlets.