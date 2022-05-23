Cryptocurrency | New Delhi: For watches worth $10,000 or less, Swiss luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer has announced that it will accept payments by cryptocurrency. This follows the decision of fashin brand Gucci, last month, to do the same. According to media reports, 12 cryptocurrencies and 5 stablecoins have been listed as the accepted tokens. The 162-year old watchmaker has chosen BitPay to help in facilitating crypto payments.Also Read - Delhivery IPO Listing Tomorrow: What Does GMP Suggest? | Check Details Here

Also Read - Sensex Rebounds 1,200 Points; Nifty Reclaims 16,100. Metal, Auto Stocks Rally

Frederic Arnault, CEO of Tag Heuer, was quoted by NDTV as saying, “With an increasing number of customers using or earning digital currencies regularly, TAG Heuer intends to be a key player in the imminent transformation of the e-commerce and retail spaces.” The sale through this route has already been activated on the company’s official website in the US. Also Read - Sensex Closes 1,344 Points Higher, Nifty Above 16,200; LIC Closes 8 Per Cent Below Share Price

Other brands accepting crypto

Several brands, in the past few months, have announced that they would accept payments in cryptocurrency. Some of these include:

Emirates Airlines (UAE)

Damac Properties (Dubai)

AMC Theatres (USA)

Gucci

Hublot

Franck Muller

Norqain

Tesla

List of accepted tokens by Tag Heuer