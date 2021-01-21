New Delhi: A day after the swearing-in ceremony of US President Joe Biden, Sensex on Thursday crossed the 50,000-mark in the pre-opening session. Notably, this is a landmark development as it crossed the psychological barrier for the first time in its history. The markets are reacting to strong global cues in the wake of Joe Biden taking over as the 46th US President. Also Read - Market Today: Sensex Jumps 170 Pts Amid Global Ahead of Budget 2021; Nifty tops 14,590

Around 9.20 a.m., it was trading at 50,014.71, higher by 222.59 points or 0.45 per cent from its previous close of 49,792.12. It opened at 50,096.57 and touched a fresh all-time high of 50,126.73 points. Also Read - Sensex Hits 49,000 For The First Time, Nifty Above 14,400

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) also touched a new record high of 14,736.65 points. It was trading at 14,717.15, higher by 72.45 points or 0.49 per cent from its previous close.

Healthy buying was witnessed in auto and telecom stocks. A positive trend in the global markets also supported the indices on Thursday.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and HCL Technologies.

Further, rise in the shares of index-heavyweight Reliance Industries also lifted the Sensex. RIL shares were trading at Rs 2,077.50, higher by Rs 22.65 or 1.10 per cent from its previous close.

(With agency inputs)