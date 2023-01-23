Home

Business

After Layoffs, Google Halts Green Card Applications From Employees | Details Here

After Layoffs, Google Halts Green Card Applications From Employees | Details Here

Google sent an email to foreign employees while announcing that the company has paused its Program Electronic Review Management (PERM), a key step in acquiring an employer-sponsored green card.

In an email sent to its foreign employees, Google notified that it will hault any new filings of PERM.

New Delhi: Days after Google announced mass layoffs amid cross-cutting measures, here comes another unpleasing news for employees. Google sent an email to foreign employees while announcing that the company has paused its Program Electronic Review Management (PERM), a key step in acquiring an employer-sponsored green card.

In an email sent to its foreign employees, Google notified that it will hault any new filings of PERM. “Recognising how this news may impact some of you and your families, I wanted to update you as quickly as possible on the difficult decision we have had to make to pause new PERM applications. This does not impact other visa applications or programmes,” an email from a company executive read, according to a report by news agency IANS.

A Google employee posted the email on Team Blind, an anonymous social networking site for certified IT workers. A PERM application is a critical first step in the green card (permanent residence) process.

The process requires employers to demonstrate that there are no qualified US workers available for the particular role, which has been an increasingly difficult position for us to support given the labor market today.

According to the Google email, with a number of tech companies announcing reductions in their workforce (hiring pauses / layoffs), “there has been an increase in people looking for jobs”.

“As a result, we, along with other tech companies, have seen a notable increase in the number of PERM cases audited by the Department of Labor (DOL) for tech roles — which we believe is a result of more talent,” the email further read.

Google, however, said it would continue to support PERM applications already submitted. Current PERM rules have been in place since 2005. PERM is an application to obtain certification from the Department of Labor (DOL) for a specific job position in a specific location at a specific time.