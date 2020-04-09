New Delhi: The Centre is looking at options to resume economic activities as soon as the coronavirus situation betters and the national shutdown can be lifted. Though chances are that the 21-day shutdown imposed from March 25 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 cases is not going to be lifted on April 14, the Centre is devising ways to resume economic operations, once the crisis is over. State-run Prasar Bharati News Services has released a video laying out the plans. Also Read - 32 Million Livelihoods at Risk, Economy to Shrink 20% if Lockdown Continues in India Till Mid-May

1. Work can resume, in a limited way after the lockdown, using curtailed shifts with social distancing. Automated production, such as automobiles, can be allowed.

2. A system of work passes can be allowed as companies provide dedicated transport to workers. It might be relatively easy to restart automated production lines as there are fewer workers on the floor that makes it easy to observe social distancing.

3. Sectors, such as textiles, that employ a large number of workers, will have to ensure that workplaces are not congested. These factories can make arrangement to allow 30-40% of the workforce to partially resume operation. This will keep supply chains of common consumer goods running.

4. A proposal is to allow exporters, who have already received orders, to finish production so that they are able to respect contractual responsibilities and not barred in future.

5. Another consideration is that lenders, such as banks, also need to be paid to a pile-up of bad debt.