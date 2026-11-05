After Microsoft, Google offers employees up to 12 months’ salary to quit; Check who is eligible, countries covered

Google has expanded its voluntary exit programme to employees in five countries, offering severance packages as it looks to control costs and increase spending on artificial intelligence (AI).

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After Microsoft, Google offers employees up to 12 months' salary to quit; Check who is eligible, countries covered (Image: X.com/file)

Google is offering voluntary exit packages to employees in five countries as the tech giant looks to control its expenses while increasing investment in artificial intelligence (AI). The latest move covers workers in Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Switzerland, allowing eligible employees to leave the company in return for severance payments.

According to a Reuters report, Google has expanded its voluntary exit programme after initially introducing similar offers to select teams earlier in 2025. The company extended the scheme to more countries in June. However, it has not revealed how many employees have accepted the offer so far.

A Google spokesperson confirmed the expansion but clarified that the programme is not available to all employees. Its AI research unit, DeepMind, and Google Cloud are among the divisions excluded from the offer. Both businesses remain important to Google’s future growth plans, with the company continuing to focus on hiring in these areas.

Why is Google offering voluntary exit packages?

Google’s latest move comes at a time when technology companies are spending heavily on AI development, data centres and computing infrastructure. The company is trying to balance its rising investments in AI with the need to keep overall operating costs under control.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, has been increasing its spending to strengthen its position in the global AI race. As a result, the company is reviewing its workforce requirements and restructuring certain teams while continuing to invest in businesses considered important for future growth.

The voluntary exit programme gives employees an option to leave rather than making the move through compulsory layoffs.

Google employees in Switzerland started leaving in August

The impact of the programme has already been reported in Switzerland, where Google has around 5,000 employees and operates a major engineering centre in Zurich. According to people familiar with the matter, employees received the voluntary exit offer in June, and those who accepted began leaving the company in August.

The severance package reportedly included one month’s salary for every year of service, with the maximum payout capped at 12 months’ salary. At least four employees from one team of around 50 workers reportedly accepted the offer.

Microsoft also offers voluntary buyout to employees

Google is not the only technology company reviewing its workforce as AI-related expenses increase. Microsoft has also introduced a voluntary buyout programme for eligible employees. The offer could cover around 60,000 employees across the US, Canada, India and the UK. Employees at level 70 or below are eligible, representing approximately 27% of Microsoft’s global workforce of 223,000 people.

Those who accept the offer are expected to leave the company by the end of December.

Microsoft has also been investing billions of dollars in data centres and computing infrastructure to support its AI operations. The latest buyout follows a voluntary retirement programme announced in April and job cuts affecting around 4,800 employees in July.