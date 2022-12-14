After SACKING 10,000 Employees, This Tech Giant DELAYS Joining of College Graduates. Deets Here

Amazon Delays Hiring: If reports are to be believed, the new hires were set to join the company in May 2023, but now the company has stated that their start will be extended from May to the end of 2023 due to the "macroeconomic environment".

New Delhi: Amid warnings of a global recession, tech giant Amazon has delayed the joining date of some university graduates. If reports are to be believed, the new hires were set to join the company in May 2023, but now the company has stated that their start will be extended from May to the end of 2023 due to the “macroeconomic environment”. The message was conveyed to the university graduates in an internal mail.

Referring to the internal mail, Financial Times asserted that the new employees affected by the delay will receive a one-time payment of USD 13,000 (roughly Rs 10 lakh) regardless of whether they decide to still join the company. The fresh university graduates were to start working at Amazon’s campus in Sunnyvale, California.

“As a part of our annual operating planning review, we look at each part of our business and make adjustments as needed… You are not the only one being impacted. It is important to know that this is a business decision, not a personal decision. In light of the challenging economic conditions, we’re delaying the start dates for some of our college hires by up to six months. We’re offering assistance to help address any financial impact. Amazon remains committed to university recruiting and our internship program as important pathways to find the next generation of leaders and builders”, the mail reportedly read.

This comes after the e-commerce giant laid off 10,000 employees across its devices, retail, and human resources divisions.. Later Amazon CEO Andy Jassy defended the massive layoffs at the company, saying, “we just felt like we needed to streamline our costs”.

Earlier this month, Jassy had warned employees that there will be more layoffs at the company in 2023 “as leaders continue to make adjustments”.