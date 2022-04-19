New Delhi: After the State Bank of India (SBI), Kotak Mahindra Bank has increased the marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR) by five basis points across all tenors. The new MCLR rates came into effect from April 16, 2022. It may result in an increase in the EMIs of homes, car, and other loans for existing and future borrowers.Also Read - RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 294 Posts Today. Apply at rbi.org.in

Tenor Benchmark Rate Overnight K-MCLR O/N 6.65% One Month K-MCLR 1M 6.90% Three Month K-MCLR 3M 6.95% Six Month K-MCLR 6M 7.25% One Year K-MCLR 1Y 7.40% Two year K-MCLR 2Y 7.70% Three year K-MCLR 3Y 7.90%

Earlier on Monday, the SBI had hiked the marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR) on loans across all tenors by 10 basis points. One basis point is equivalent to one-hundredth part of a percentage point Also Read - SBI Customers Alert! EMIs For Home, Car Loans Likely to go Costly as Bank Hikes MCLR. Deets Inside

For the unversed, the banks will have to fix interest rates for different types of customers on the basis of the MCLR. Taking into consideration the repo rate and other lending rates, banks revise the MCLR on a monthly basis. Also Read - Diego Maradona And Inflation Trouble In India: A Peculiar Link | Explained

Five benchmark rates are required for different tenures which range from 1 day to 1 year. The banks are free to set rates for tenures exceeding 1 year. Banks cannot lend below the MCLR but there are a few exceptions. For loans against deposits and loans to employees of the respective bank, banks can lend below the MCLR.