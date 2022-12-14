After SBI, Now HDFC Bank Hikes Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits. Check Revised Rates Here

The HDFC Bank also hiked the interest rates on FD for senior citizens effective from 14 December 2022.

HDFC Bank FD Interest Rate Hike Latest Update: After State Bank of India (SBI) hiked the interest rate of fixed deposits, the HDFC Bank on Wednesday said it has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than Rs 2 crore. According to the updates on the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective from 14 December 2022. After the FD Interest rate hike, the customers will get an interest rate of 7% on deposits maturing in 15 months to less than 18 months, 18 months to less than 21 months, 21 months to less than 10 years.

Check HDFC Bank Latest FD Interest Rates For General Customers

7 – 14 days 3.00%

15 – 29 days 3.00%

30 – 45 days 3.50%

46 – 60 days 4.50%

61 – 89 days 4.50%

90 days < = 6 months 4.50%

6 mnths 1 days <= 9 mnths 5.75%

9 mnths 1 day to < 1 year 6.00%

1 year to < 15 months 6.50%

15 months to < 18 months 7.00%

18 months to < 21 months 7.00%

21 months – 2 years 7.00%

2 years 1 day – 3 years 7.00%

3 years 1 day to – 5 years 7.00%

5 years 1 day – 10 years 7.00%

Apart from this, the HDFC Bank also hiked the interest rates on FD for senior citizens effective from 14 December 2022. As per the updates from the bank, the senior citizens will receive 50 bps additional interest than the standard rate on deposits that mature within 7 days to 5 years from HDFC Bank. Check details here:

Check HDFC Bank Latest FD Interest Rates For Senior Citizens

7 – 14 days 3.50%

15 – 29 days 3.50%

30 – 45 days 4.00%

46 – 60 days 5.00%

61 – 89 days 5.00%

90 days < = 6 months 5.00%

6 mnths 1 days <= 9 mnths 6.25%

9 mnths 1 day to < 1 year 6.50%

1 year to < 15 months 7.00%

15 months to < 18 months 7.50%

18 months to < 21 months 7.00%