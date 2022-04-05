PAN Card Fraud Detection | New Delhi: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao was recently subjected to PAN Card fraud. According to a tweet by the actor, his PAN Card was used to take a loan of Rs 2,500 and it has affected his CIBIL score. Recently, actress Sunny Leone was also subjected to similar PAN Card fraud.Also Read - Sunny Leone vs Kajol: Who Aces Basketball Better in Saree? - Watch Viral Video

Rao tweeted, "#FraudAlert My pan card has been misused and a small loan of Rs.2500 has been taken on my name. Due to which my cibil score has been affected.@CIBIL_Official please rectify the same and do take precautionary steps against this."

What Is CIBIL Score?

CIBIL Score is a consumer's credit score. It is a three-digit number, which reflects a customer's credit profile and history. The repayment habits of the customer also impact the score. The score ranges from 300 to 900. The higher the score, the easier it is for the customers to take loans from the banks.

A person’s past record is taken as a reference to his/ her future actions. A poor CIBIL score may lead to problems in availing credit card or a new loan.

