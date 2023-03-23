After Taking Down Adani, Hindenburg Promises ‘Another Big’ Report Soon
'New report soon—another big one,' Hindenburg Research wrote in a tweet on Wednesday, minutes after US markets closed.
New Delhi: Hindenburg Research, the US-based short selling investment research firm, has vowed to release another ‘big’ report exposing alleged corporate fraud and malfeasance.
