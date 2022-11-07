After Twitter, Facebook Parent Meta Prepares For Large-Scale Layoffs This Week: Report

The layoffs may impact "many thousands" of staffers and could come as soon as Wednesday, sources told the Journal.

Several technology companies, including Microsoft Corp , Twitter Inc and Snap Inc have cut jobs and scaled back hiring in recent months.

New Delhi: According to a report in the Wall Street Journal Meta Platforms Inc is planning to begin large-scale layoffs this week that will affect thousands of employees. The layoffs may impact “many thousands” of staffers and could come as soon as Wednesday, sources told the Journal. Facebook parent company Meta in October forecasted a weak holiday quarter and significantly more costs next year wiping about $67 billion off Meta’s stock market value, adding to the more than half a trillion dollars in value already lost this year.

Why Meta Is Planning Layoffs

Meta’s stock plummeted by 20% last month after the company reported worse-than-expected earnings, garnering scrutiny for missteps like spending $4 billion on the metaverse in its most recent quarter. This comes from Meta coping with slowing global economic growth, competition from TikTok, and privacy changes from Apple. Another reason for the downsizing could be the massive spending on the metaverse and the ever-present threat of regulation. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has said he expects the metaverse investments to take about a decade to bear fruit. In the meantime, he has had to freeze hiring, shutter projects and reorganize teams to trim costs.

“In 2023, we’re going to focus our investments on a small number of high-priority growth areas. So that means some teams will grow meaningfully, but most other teams will stay flat or shrink over the next year. In aggregate, we expect to end 2023 as either roughly the same size or even a slightly smaller organization than we are today” Mark Zuckerberg said on the last earnings call in late October.

In June this year, Facebook cut down the hiring of engineers by 30% and warned the employees to brace for an economic downturn. Meta’s shareholder Altimeter Capital Management in an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg had previously said the company needs to streamline by cutting jobs and capital expenditure, adding that Meta has lost investor confidence as it ramped up spending and pivoted to the metaverse.

Several Tech Companies Are On Firing Spree

Several tech companies like Twitter, Amazon, Apple and now Meta have been in the news for their massive layoffs. Here’s the list of tech companies that have cut jobs or seized hiring:

Amazon has halted “new incremental” hiring across its workforce.

has halted “new incremental” hiring across its workforce. Apple has “paused almost all hiring”, a decision which could last until late 2023.

is looking at a hiring freeze and potential job cuts. Last month, Microsoft cut about 1,000 jobs.

cut about 1,000 jobs. Twitter sacked 50% of its employees after Elon Musk took control of the micro-blogging site.