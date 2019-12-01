New Delhi: Soon after Vodafone Idea announced its plan to hike its prepaid tariff plan prices, Bharti Airtel on Sunday made a similar announcement, saying it will raise call and data plan charges for pre-paid customers from December 3.

It is the second mobile phone network operator after Vodafone Idea to make such announcements about the increase in its tariffs. The company said the new tariffs will be applicable from December.

“In a significant move, the Bharti Airtel announced its revised tariff plans for its mobile customers. Starting from December 3, these new tariffs will be applicable for customers,” the company said in a statement.

As per the announcement, the new plan will cost up to 42 per cent more compared to the price that Airtel pre-paid customers pay at present for plans.

“As per the new plan, the tariff increases in the range of a mere 50 paise per day to Rs 2.85 per day and offer generous data and calling benefits,” the statement said.

Part of the Airtel Thanks platform, the company said it will provide exclusive benefits to customers as well. The extra benefits will enable customers to access to premium content from Airtel Xstream — comprising 10,000 movies, exclusive shows, and 400 TV channels, Wynk Music, device protection, anti-virus protection and much more.

As per the announcement, customers will have to pat bit extra from December 3. The plans of the Airtel which was providing unlimited calling and data services at Rs 249 (28 days validity) and Rs 448 (82 days validity) will now come to customers at Rs 298 and Rs 598 (84 days validity) respectively.

The announcement from the telecom operator comes after the Supreme Court’s (SC) ruling on adjusted gross revenue (AGR).