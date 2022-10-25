New Delhi: Happiest Minds Technologies, an IT company has sacked employees for moonlighting. “Moonlighting is unacceptable as it amounts to a violation of the job contract”, the company said, disclosing that few employees found engaging in such practices have been fired over the past 6-12 months. Moonlighting is a practice, where an employee works for a second job outside his/her regular business hours under certain conditions for an extra income. COVID-19 pandemic is said to have given rise to moonlighting practice among white-collar professionals in the country.Also Read - Rishi Sunak Receives Compliments From Father-in-law Narayana Murthy, Karnataka CM

Speaking to the news agency PTI, Happiest Minds' Executive Vice Chairman Joseph Anantharaju asserted that his company has been quite clear with its people that dual job is something that the company will not accept.

"Because when you sign a contract or employment offer, you are agreeing to work only for that company. Even if it is a few hours somewhere… because there is no way of really ascertaining that. So we have done that…we are clear, you can't be moonlighting. If you want to do some voluntary activities in unrelated areas…maybe wish to go teach in a school over the weekend that is different. But for us you have to have all of your time dedicated to Happiest Minds and working out here," he added.

For the unversed, the issue of moonlighting has emerged as a big talking point in the IT industry. Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji had red-flagged the issue on Twitter, comparing it to ‘cheating’.

Premji revealed that some 300 employees were fired as the IT services company had no place for any employee who chose to work directly with rivals while being on Wipro payrolls. Other IT companies like Infosys, TCS too have chimed in, raising their voice against moonlighting.