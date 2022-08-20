New Delhi: A few days after Wipro held back variable pay of employees, tech giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Saturday took a similar step and delayed the variable pay of select employees by about a month for the June 2022 quarter. Recently, several IT companies have hiked wages for their employees, which has impacted their margins in June 2022 quarter. However, these tech firms continue their plan for hiring and raising salaries.Also Read - Wipro Says No Changes In Salary Increase Plan For Employees, Holds Back April-June Quarter Variable Payouts

In the meantime, TCS said it is yet to finalise variable pay for these select employees and is expected to pay by this month-end.

What is variable pay?

The employees must note that the variable pay is performance-based compensation that is paid to employees on their contribution to a company. At the end of the financial year, these variables are paid to encourage the employees to meet their targets.

According to a report by Economic Times report, TCS has delayed the variable pay for C3A, C3B, C4, and equivalent grades by a month. The report said the variable pay was due in July and will be paid by August-end now. In an email to the employees, the company said the performance bonus for the employees is yet to be finalised and the payment will be made along with the August 2022 payroll to eligible associates.

According to the TCS policy, the employees in C3A, C3B, C4, and equivalent grades are assistant consultant, associate consultant, and consultant levels. And as per the remuneration policy of the TCS, the company says the business model promotes customer centricity and requires employee mobility to address project needs. “The remuneration policy supports such mobility through pay models that are compliant with local regulations. In each country, where the company operates, the remuneration structure is tailored to the regulations, practices, and benchmarks prevalent in the IT industry,” the company said in a statement.

TCS said it pays remuneration by way of salary, benefits, perquisites and allowances (fixed component), and commission (variable component).

Prior to TCS, as per a PTI report, Wipro had also delayed the variable pay of employees. As per the report, the managers to the C-suite Level of Wipro will not get any portion of variable pay. Moreover, the employee grades between freshers to team leaders will get 70% of the total variable pay.