Mumbai: Online insurance marketplace Policybazaar has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities Exchange Board of India for an initial public offering to raise Rs 6,017.50 crore from the market. With this, Policybazaar joins a growing number of Indian startups looking to raise funds from the capital markets to support the country’s booming digital economy.Also Read - IND vs ENG | Bench Strength in Pace Bowling Augurs Well For India: Brett Lee

Policybazaar IPO: All You Need To Know