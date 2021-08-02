Mumbai: Online insurance marketplace Policybazaar has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities Exchange Board of India for an initial public offering to raise Rs 6,017.50 crore from the market. With this, Policybazaar joins a growing number of Indian startups looking to raise funds from the capital markets to support the country’s booming digital economy.Also Read - IND vs ENG | Bench Strength in Pace Bowling Augurs Well For India: Brett Lee
Policybazaar IPO: All You Need To Know
- The IPO will be undertaken by PB Fintech Ltd, the parent of Policybazaar.
- The issue comprises fresh issue of Rs 3,750 crore worth of equity shares and an offer for sale of Rs 2,267.50 crore by existing shareholders and promoters.
- The OFS will see sale of up to Rs 1,875 crore worth of shares by SVF Python II (Cayman) and up to Rs 392.50 crore by others.
- The company also proposes to raise Rs 750 crore through placement of shares before the IPO. Information regarding this has already been shared by the company with the regulator.
- A major chunk of money raised through the IPO will be used for expansion of the company’s operations and for furthering growth plans. Reports suggest that Policybazaar is seeking a valuation of USD 5.5-6 billion.
- Policybazaar is backed by investors such as Softbank, Temasek, Info Edge, Tiger Global Management and Tencent Holdings Ltd., was founded in 2008 to tap vast under-served Indian insurance market.
- It’s IPO follows good response received by another Indian startup Zomato. This IPO received overwhelming response from the market that has seen its shares jump over 80 per cent.
- Policybazaar works on the business model that provides its customers choice of policies at different price points and helps them in making an informed decision on insurance.
- The success of this IPO is expected to open the floodgates for similar entities to tap the market.
- Kotak Mahindra and Morgan Stanley are the global coordinators for PB Fintech’s IPO. Other bookrunners include Citigroup, ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank, IIFL Securities and Jefferies.