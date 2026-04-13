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Share Market News: Stock of THIS company in focus after receiving GMADA license for its new project, check details here

Share Market News: Stock of THIS company in focus after receiving GMADA license for its new project, check details here

According to the information shared, the project will be developed on a land parcel measuring 10.26 acres in a premium residential area of New Chandigarh.

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Shares of AGI Infra Ltd., a leading player specialised in residential and commercial real estate development, are in focus as the company has informed exchanges that it has received a license from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) for the development of its group housing colony, ‘Utopia by AGI’. The development holds significance as this will mark the company’s maiden project in New Chandigarh. Meanwhile, the stock opened in the red as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade as the failure of US–Iran negotiations heightened concerns of a prolonged conflict, driving crude oil prices sharply higher. The counter opened at Rs 358.75 against the previous close of Rs 362.80 on the BSE. Later, it touched the intraday high of Rs 371.10 and an intraday low of Rs 351.60. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 358.60 with a fall of 4.20 or 1.16 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 4,482.41.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 386.25 and a 52-week low of Rs 147, touched on May 9, 2025.

According to the information shared, the project will be developed on a land parcel measuring 10.26 acres in a premium residential area of New Chandigarh.

“‘Utopia by AGI’ represents AGI Infra Limited’s strategic entry into the New Chandigarh micro-market and strengthens its residential project portfolio with a large-scale premium housing development. Recently, the Company invested Rs. 12 Crore in the first tranche out of the total investment of approx. Rs. 30 Crore and acquired 60% stake in Worldnext Realty LLP,” the company said in an exchange filing.

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Earlier, the company raised Rs. 75 Crore via QIP, which saw participation from multiple FPIs – Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC – Elite Capital Fund, Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC – Citadel Capital Fund, Beacon Stone Capital VCC – Beacon Stone 1, Astorne Capital VCC – Arven, Astorne Capital VCC – Alpha A2.

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