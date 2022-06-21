Agneepath Scheme | New Delhi: On Monday, several chiefs of companies in India Inc came out in support of the centre’s Agnipath Scheme. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra and Biocon Ltd Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tweeted their positive views on the scheme. Now, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has also lent his support.Also Read - Agnipath Protests LIVE: PM Modi To Meet Defence Chiefs Today Amid Stir

He said, “Agnipath is not just a great opportunity for the youth to serve the nation’s defence forces but it will also make available a very disciplined and trained youth for the industry, including the Tata Group.” He added, “We at the Tata group recognise the potential of the Agniveers and welcome the opportunity this represents.” Also Read - Agnipath Protests: After Kota, Section-144 Clamped in Rajasthan's Jaipur And Dholpur. Read Details Here

What is Agnipath scheme?

Under the scheme announced by the Government of India on June 14, people between the age group of 17 and a half years and 21 and a half years of age can apply to work for the Indian armed forces for a period of 4 years. 25 per cent of these will be retained by the forces for a period of 15 additional years. Also Read - Agnipath: All 3 Armed Services Chiefs to Meet PM Modi Today, to Brief Him on Recruitment Scheme

Widespread protests across the nation

Several protests have been taking place across the country against the scheme. The protests turned violent last week as the protestors set trains and other vehicles ablaze. Over 500 trains were cancelled on Monday for the safety of passengers.

The government has, however, stated that those taking part in the violence will not be allowed to apply under the scheme.

(With agency inputs)