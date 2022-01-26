New Delhi: AGS Transact Technologies Ltd IPO is all set to list on the bourses next month. The company will announce the share allotment tomorrow, January 27, 2022. The deployer of PoS terminals opened the subscription for its shares on January 19 and closed them on January 21, 2022. This is the first IPO of the year and will raise money purely from an offer-for-sale (OFS).Also Read - Adani Wilmar IPO: Check Price Band, IPO Size, Other Details You Need To Know Here

The shares of the company were subscribed eight times on the last day of its subscription. If allotted, the shares will reflect in shareholders' Demat accounts on January 31. The AGS Transact Technologies IPO will list on the India share market on February 1, 2022.

AGS Transact Technologies IPO: How To Check Allotment Status

The allotment status can be checked on bseindia.com or linkintime.co.in. Also Read - Global Crypto Market Loses $1 Trillion As Bitcoin Goes South

BSE Website

Go to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and click on ‘Equity’ Select AGS Transact Technologies Ltd in ‘Issue Name’ Enter the Application number received after applying for the shares Enter the PAN number and click on ‘I’m not a robot’ Click on ‘Search’ The allotment status will be shown on your screen

LinkIntime Website

Go to https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html Select AGS Transact Technologies Ltd from the drop-down menu Enter the PAN Number Click on ‘Search’ The allotment status will be shown on the screen

