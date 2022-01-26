New Delhi: AGS Transact Technologies Ltd IPO is all set to list on the bourses next month. The company will announce the share allotment tomorrow, January 27, 2022. The deployer of PoS terminals opened the subscription for its shares on January 19 and closed them on January 21, 2022. This is the first IPO of the year and will raise money purely from an offer-for-sale (OFS).Also Read - Adani Wilmar IPO: Check Price Band, IPO Size, Other Details You Need To Know Here
The shares of the company were subscribed eight times on the last day of its subscription. If allotted, the shares will reflect in shareholders’ Demat accounts on January 31. The AGS Transact Technologies IPO will list on the India share market on February 1, 2022. Also Read - Share Market Today: Sensex Plunges Over 1,900 Points, Nifty At 14,000 As Bears Take Over. Zomato, Paytm Touch Lifetime Lows
AGS Transact Technologies IPO: How To Check Allotment Status
The allotment status can be checked on bseindia.com or linkintime.co.in. Also Read - Global Crypto Market Loses $1 Trillion As Bitcoin Goes South
BSE Website
- Go to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and click on ‘Equity’
- Select AGS Transact Technologies Ltd in ‘Issue Name’
- Enter the Application number received after applying for the shares
- Enter the PAN number and click on ‘I’m not a robot’
- Click on ‘Search’
- The allotment status will be shown on your screen
LinkIntime Website
- Go to https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html
- Select AGS Transact Technologies Ltd from the drop-down menu
- Enter the PAN Number
- Click on ‘Search’
- The allotment status will be shown on the screen
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd IPO: Check Share Price, Face Value, Other Details Here
- AGS Transact Technologies Ltd IPO Face Value: The face value is Rs 10 per equity share
- AGS Transact Technologies Share Price: The share price has been fixed at the range of Rs 166 – 175 per equity share.
- AGS Transact Technologies Ltd IPO Market Lot: A market lot will consist of 85 shares. The value of one lot is Rs 14,875.
- A retail investor can apply for a maximum of 13 lots, totalling up to Rs 1,93,375.
- AGS Transact Technologies Ltd IPO Issue Size: The company will issue a total of 4,09,63,851 shares on the listing.
- AGS Transact Technologies Ltd IPO Allotment Date: The allotment will be declared on January 27, 2022. The refunds will be initiated on January 28, 2022.
- AGS Transact Technologies Ltd IPO Date: The shares will list on the share market on February 1, 2022.
- The IPO is purely an offer-for-sale IPO. The institutional investors have been allotted 50 per cent share and retail investors will get 35 per cent share in the total issue.