New Delhi: AGS Transact Technologies IPO listing has been preponed. It was to be listed on the Indian share markets on February 1, 2022. But as the government will present the Budget 2022 on Feb 1, the company decide to prepone the listing date. The shares will be listed today.
AGS Transact Technologies IPO: Direct Link To Check Share Price Here
AGS Transact Technologies IPO was subscribed 7.79 times between January 19 and January 21. The applicants and allottees can check the live share price on the following link:
https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/ags-transact-technologies-ltd/agstra/543451/
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd IPO: Check Share Price, Face Value, Other Details Here
- AGS Transact Technologies Ltd IPO Face Value: The face value is Rs 10 per equity share.
- AGS Transact Technologies Share Price: The share price has been fixed at the range of Rs 166 – 175 per equity share.
- AGS Transact Technologies Ltd IPO Market Lot: A market lot will consist of 85 shares. The value of one lot is Rs 14,875.
- A retail investor can apply for a maximum of 13 lots, totalling up to Rs 1,93,375.
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd IPO Issue Size: The company will issue a total of 4,09,63,851 shares on the listing.
- AGS Transact Technologies Ltd IPO Allotment Date: The allotment will be declared on January 27, 2022. The refunds will be initiated on January 28, 2022.
- AGS Transact Technologies Ltd IPO Date: The shares will list on the share market on February 1, 2022.
- The IPO is purely an offer-for-sale IPO. The institutional investors have been allotted 50 per cent share and retail investors will get 35 per cent share in the total issue.