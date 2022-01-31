New Delhi: AGS Transact Technologies IPO listing has been preponed. It was to be listed on the Indian share markets on February 1, 2022. But as the government will present the Budget 2022 on Feb 1, the company decide to prepone the listing date. The shares will be listed today.Also Read - Adani Wilmar IPO To Open For Subscription Tomorrow. Check How to Apply, Price Range, Other Details Here

AGS Transact Technologies IPO: Direct Link To Check Share Price Here

AGS Transact Technologies IPO was subscribed 7.79 times between January 19 and January 21. The applicants and allottees can check the live share price on the following link:

https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/ags-transact-technologies-ltd/agstra/543451/

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd IPO: Check Share Price, Face Value, Other Details Here