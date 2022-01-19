New Delhi: AGS Transact Technologies Ltd IPO Applications will open today, January 19, 2022, for retail investors. The largest deployer of POS terminals at petroleum outlets in India booked a profit of Rs 54.8 crore in the year ending March 2021, as per AGS Transact Technologies annual report. The applications will close on January 21, 2022, according to data on bseindia.com. The company aims to utilise the funds towards carrying out an offer for sale by selling shareholders.Also Read - Delhivery IPO Gets SEBI Nod To Raise Rs 7,460 Crore | 5 Things You Need To Know

According to a report by The Economic Times, the company rose Rs 204 crore from 17 anchor investors ahead of the IPO. Around 1.17 crore equity shares were bought for Rs 175 per share. The companies include HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon Life, Ashoka India Equity and others.

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd IPO: Check Share Price, Face Value, Other Details Here

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd IPO Face Value : The face value is Rs 10 per equity share

AGS Transact Technologies Share Price : The share price has been fixed at the range of Rs 166 – 175 per equity share.

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd IPO Market Lot : A market lot will consist of 85 shares. The value of one lot is Rs 14,875.

A retail investor can apply for a maximum of 13 lots, totalling up to Rs 1,93,375.

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd IPO Issue Size : The company will issue a total of 4,09,63,851 shares on the listing.

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd IPO Allotment Date : The allotment will be declared on January 27, 2022. The refunds will be initiated on January 28, 2022.

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd IPO Date : The shares will list on the share market on February 1, 2022.

The IPO is purely an offer-for-sale IPO. The institutional investors have been allotted 50 per cent share and retail investors will get 35 per cent share in the total issue.

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd IPO: How To Apply

