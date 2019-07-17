New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday moved a Delhi High Court challenging the bail granted to Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged middleman in the Agusta Westland money laundering case. Hearing in the case is likely to be conducted by Justice Sunil Gaur on Thursday, i.e, July 18.

Earlier, the ED has challenged a June 1 trial court order which granted bail to Gupta. Notably, the alleged middleman was arrested by the agency on March 26 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He was granted relief by the trial court on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and two sureties of the like amount.

The accused was also subject to various conditions such that he should neither tamper with the evidence nor leave the country without prior permission from the trial court. The ED had opposed the bail plea by saying that the probe was at its initial stage. Besides, if the accused is granted relief, then he may flee from justice and thus hamper the investigation, added the agency.

Gupta’s counsel had submitted that the accused had always cooperated with the investigation and will be available as and when required by the probe agency as he has deep roots in India. Moreover, on May 22, the ED had filed a supplementary charge sheet against Gupta.

According to the ED, Gupta’s role in the VVIP chopper scam case came to light following the disclosures made by Rajeev Saxena, who turned approver after he was deported from the UAE and arrested by the agency.

About AgustaWestland Case:

AgustaWestland money laundering case is a multi-million dollar corruption case which came into light in early 2013. The government had then decided to put on hold the deal, following the arrest of Giuseppe Orsi, chairman of Finmeccanica, and Bruni Spagnolini, CEO of Agusta Westland on the charges that they bribed middlemen to secure the deal with Indian Air Force (IAF).