Ahead of Budget 2024, Big Blow to Common Man as LPG Cylinder Price Hiked by Rs 14, Check City-wise Rates Here

LPG Price Hike: After the latest price hike, the retail sales price of a 19 Kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now be Rs 1,769.50.

LPG Price Hike Latest Update: Ahead of the Budget 2024 presentations, here comes a big blow for the common man in the country. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Thursday announced price hike for the commercial LPG. As per the latest updates, the price of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been increased by Rs 14 and the new rates will be effective from February 1. After the latest price hike, the retail sales price of a 19 Kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now be Rs 1,769.50.

Even as the commercial LPG price hiked, the domestic LPG cylinder price remained unchanged. It should be noted that the monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders typically happen on the first day of each month.

Those who are using the domestic LPG cylinders must note that the cooking gas prices vary from state to state due to local taxes. The last revision in domestic cylinder prices happened on March 1 this year.

