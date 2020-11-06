New Delhi: Gold prices jumped Rs 791 to Rs 51,717 per 10 grams on Friday, rallying for the third consecutive day, supported by rally in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. Also Read - Gold Prices Today Oct 13 2020: Yellow Metal Declines Rs 133, Silver Plunges Rs 875

In the previous trade, it had closed at Rs 50,926 per 10 grams. Also Read - Gold Price Today 30 September 2020: Price of Yellow Metal Falls by Rs 26, Silver Declines by Rs 201

In tandem with a rise in gold, silver also zoomed Rs 2,147 to Rs 64,578 per kg from Rs 62,431 per kilogram in the previous day.

In the international market, gold was quoting in the green at USD 1,950 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.44 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said gold prices traded higher on expectations of more stimulus packages.