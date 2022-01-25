New Delhi: With just days remaining of Air India to be handed over to the Tata Group, the airline’s pilots have reportedly written to the management seeking clearance of dues and corrections to deductions in their arrears paid recently. Seeking the payment of pending arrears, the Air India pilots have stated that they would initiate legal proceedings if the dues are not cleared. The divestment of national carrier Air India will take place on Thursday (January 27) and the airline is likely to be handed over to Tata Group by this weekend.Also Read - Air India Divestment Likely To Be Concluded By January 27

As per an HT report, in a letter dated January 24, the Air India pilots said, "We appreciate that the company is attempting to settle the long overdue arrears; however, we are disappointed in the unprofessional manner the process is being carried out. Multiple deductions and recoveries have been projected in the arrears statement of many of our member pilots. We strongly protest against this illegal act."

The pilots further stated that they should have been intimated about reasons rather than simply deducting their money. "The data on which the recovery is based has not been disclosed. This proves the ill intent of the management on the eve of handover. This recovery exercise is entirely illegal, and we demand that this anomaly is rectified and the amount due is repaid with immediate effect."

The letter read, “Should the issue not be settled in a timely manner, then we would have no option but to seek legal recourse. This would cause an unnecessary burden on the new buyer post-handover.”

The letter by the Air India pilots was written after an internal message was sent to the employees of the airline informing them that the closing balance sheet was to be submitted by the end of Monday before it is forwarded to the Tata Sons for review. In a communication to the airline’s employees, a senior company official wrote: “The disinvestment of Air India is now decided to be on January 27, 2022. The closing balance sheet as of January 20 has to be provided today, i.e., January 24, so that it can be reviewed by Tatas and any changes can be effected on Wednesday.”

The communication was sent to the employees by Director of Finance, Vinod Hejmadi. The communication further read: “The next three days will be hectic for our department and I request all of you to give your best in these last three-four days before we get divested. We may have to work till late in the night to complete the task given to us.”

Last month, the Competition Commission of India approved the acquisition of Air India, Air India Express and Air India SATS Airport Services by Talace, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons.

The acquisition envisaged 100 per cent equity share capital of Air India and Air India Express, and 50 per cent for that of Air India SATS Airport Services by Talace. The airline, along with AIXL, is primarily engaged in the business of providing domestic and international scheduled air passenger transport service, along with air cargo transport service.

Air India SATS Airport Services is engaged in the business of providing ground handling services at Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram airports, and cargo handling services at Bengaluru airport.

Tata Sons’ subsidiary Talace had emerged as the highest bidder for the national carrier under the divestment process. It had quoted an enterprise value of Rs 18,000 crore for 100 per cent equity shareholding of the Centre in Air India along with that of Air India Express and AISATS. On its part, the Centre had stipulated a reserve price of Rs 12,906 crore.