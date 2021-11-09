New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was far ahead of the 23-member private life insurer’s club in terms of the number of individual lives covered last month, according to an IANS report. This has come even as the central government is preparing to launch the initial public offering (IPO) for LIC. However, the private insurers have insured about 1.81 crore individuals under their group insurance schemes.Also Read - LIC IPO Date: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Gives Big Hint; Details Here

LIC vs Other Insurance Players