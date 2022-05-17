LIC IPO | New Delhi: LIC IPO is all set to list on the bourses today, on Tuesday. Ahead of the IPO that is expected to be India’s largest till date, Indian share markets opened in the green. For the past one week, the share markets have been highly volatile owing to high inflation and rising interest rates by the bank. The foreign investors are also on a selling spree due to the rate hike by the Federal Reserve. However, Sensex today was trading over 300 points in the green as of 9:40 AM. Nifty50 was 100 points in the green, approaching 15,600 levels.Also Read - Sensex Closes 1,344 Points Higher, Nifty Above 16,200; LIC Closes 8 Per Cent Below Share Price

Sensex, Nifty Today

According to data on bseindia.com, 9 out of 30 shares in Sensex were, however, trading in the red with Asian Paints and Infosys being the top losers. Tata Steel, Reliance and IndusInd bank were the top gainers. In Nifty, all the indices except NSE Realty, NSE Pharma and NSE Healthcare were trading in the green. Nifty Metal was the top gainer with Vedanta and Hindalco being the top performers.

LIC IPO Listing

The LIC IPO listing is expected to take place at 10 AM today. Through the issue, the government aims to get around Rs 21,000 crore. It is selling 3.5 per cent of its stake in the company to the public through the issue. The IP is expected to help the government in meeting its disinvestment target of Rs 65,000 crore for the current financial year (2022-23).

The share allotment was announced on May 12 and the shares were credited to the Demat account of the investors on May 16. The issue opened for subscription on May 4 and closed on May 9. The LIC IPO share price has been set at Rs 949 per equity share.