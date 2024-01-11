Home

IndiGo Airlines Begins Flights Between Ahmedabad And Ayodhya; Check Full Schedule

Ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony, IndiGo Airlines has inaugurated and started its flight between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya. Check its full schedule.

New Delhi: India has been preparing for the grand inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir for a few years now and the Consecration Ceremony or the Pran Pratishtha of the Ayodhya Temple is just a few days away. Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha, IndiGo Airlines has begun its flight services from Ahmedabad to Ayodhya and the boading pass of the first flight has been presented to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. Read about the complete schedule of this flight service…

IndiGo Flight Services Between Ahmedabad-Ayodhya: Full Schedule

As mentioned earlier, IndiGo Airlines have started flights between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony. The flights will function for three days in a week, i.e. in a tri-weekly fashion. This service has been launched by the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister VK Singh and other senior officials.

100 Chartered Planes In Ayodhya On Jan 22

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth said on Thursday that 100 chartered planes will land in Ayodhya on January 22 on ‘Pran Partishtha Day’. “Around 100 chartered planes will land at the Ayodhya airport on 22nd January to attend the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Temple. This will also show us the path of checking the potential of the Ayodhya airport” said Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Ayodhya Airport Fourth International Airport In UP

After revealing that 100 chartered planes will be landing in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, UP CM has also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving the state its fourth international airport. The Uttar Pradesh CM added, “I am grateful to PM Modi for giving the fourth international airport to Uttar Pradesh. The Ayodhya airport was inaugurated on December 30th.”

(Inputs from ANI)

