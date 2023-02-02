Home

Business

THIS Ahmedabad-Based IT Firm Gifts Cars To Employees For Contributing To Company’s Growth

We are gifting cars to employees as a part of our employee recognition program. I strongly believe in sharing the wealth we have created with our employees," the CEO of the company said.

(Photo credits: Tridhya Group)

Ahmedabad: An IT firm in Ahmedabad felicitated 13 employees with cars as a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication towards the company’s mission over the years. Tridhya Tech, a digital transformation services, felicitated these employees as they were associated with this IT company since the beginning and due to their hard work.

Ramesh Marand, the Chief Executive Officer and Director at TridhyaTech, while addressing the employees said, “We are gifting cars to employees as a part of our employee recognition program. I strongly believe in sharing the wealth we have created with our employees.”

Speaking at the occasion, one of the 13 employees expressed his gratitude by calling it an unexpected initiative, “It feels great to be appreciated for the hard work you have put in and get the results for it. However, getting a car from your employer is a whole new level. The company never fails to appreciate our contribution to the growth.”

About TridhyaTech

TridhyaTech offers end-to-end tech solutions to accomplish an effective digital transformation for enterprises with services that include digital experience platforms, eCommerce, enterprise mobility, cloud services, data & analytics, software & API development, and much more.