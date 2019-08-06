Artificial intelligence (AI) augmentation will create $2.9 trillion of business value and 6.2 billion hours of worker productivity globally in 2021, according to a forecast by Gartner.

Augmented intelligence refers to a human-centred partnership model of people and AI working together to enhance cognitive performance.

This includes learning, decision making and new experiences.

“Augmented intelligence is all about people taking advantage of AI,” said Svetlana Sicular, Research Vice President at Gartner.

“As AI technology evolves, the combined human and AI capabilities that augmented intelligence allows will deliver the greatest benefits to enterprises,” she added.

Customer experience is the primary source of AI-derived business value, according to the Gartner AI business value forecast.

Augmented intelligence reduces mistakes while delivering customer convenience and personalisation at scale, democratizing what was previously available to the select few.

“Augmented intelligence is a design approach to winning with AI, and it assists machines and people alike to perform at their best,” Sicular said.