AI stock research in your native language: How Kwala Intel answers valuation, growth & portfolio queries

In a major expansion into Indian financial markets, AI-powered market intelligence platform Kwala Intel has launched its stock research tool in India following its deployment on Wall Street across the NYSE and Nasdaq. The platform enables retail investors and traders to conduct data-backed research by posing direct queries regarding stock valuations, corporate growth prospects, and portfolio performance in their native languages, offering an alternative to speculative social media tips and unverified market rumors.
If you have lost your hard-earned money to fake tips and rumours doing rounds on social media networks such as Telegram, it is time to start making smarter, more informed decisions yourself! Instead of relying on unverified tips, market chatter or guesswork, Kwala Intel lets you seek data-backed stock analysis and financial insights in a language you understand.
The AI-powered stock research tool is available to both investors and traders. At just Rs 199 per month, its plan offers unlimited AI chat access, enabling users to ask stock-market-related questions and strengthen their research process.
Kwala Intel can be understood as an AI research assistant for stock-market-related questions. Users can seek help with technical analysis, company fundamentals or a review of their investments. Instead of moving between multiple websites, charts and reports, the platform allows users to frame questions based on their specific requirement and receive information in a language they understand.
For example, an investor considering a company can ask Kwala Intel about its valuation, growth and fundamentals. A trader, meanwhile, can use the tool to understand charts, patterns and technical indicators.
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