New Delhi: Air Conditioners Price in India: You want to beat the heat of the summer with the help of air conditioners, then this is the right time buy ACs. The prices of air conditioners are set to increase by 3 per cent to 8 per cent. The air conditioners makers have hinted that ACs will become costly during the summer of 2021, as per a Dainik Bhaskar report.

Daikin air conditioners are likely to get costlier by 3 to 5 per cent, Panasonic air conditioners are likely to become costlier by 6 per cent to 8 per cent, the cost of Blue Star air conditioners is likely to be increased by 3 per cent. The prices of Haier AC are likely to be increased by 7 per cent to 8 per cent.

Notwithstanding the price rise of air conditioners, companies such as Daikin, Panasonic, Blue Star, and Haier are expecting double-digit growth in sales during the summer. The companies are also trying to tap the Covid aspect to attract buyers' attention. A few manufacturers have claimed that air conditioners with new features will safeguard users from Coronavirus. The companies are also offering no-cost EMI and cashback to the customers. The rise in input cost is considered as the pivotal reason behind the expected sharp increase in the price of air conditioners.

Meanwhile, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI, offs on Samsung, Midea, Voltas, Panasonic, Onida, Whirlpool, Blue Star, MarQ, LG, Blue Star, Panasonic, Daikin and Lloyd air conditioners.