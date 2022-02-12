New Delhi: In the first step towards cooperation between Tata Group airlines, Air India and AirAsia India (AAIPL) will accept each other’s domestic passengers in case one carrier’s flights are disrupted for some reason. The arrangement, effective for two years starting from this month, will enable airport teams of both Air India and AirAsia to offer alternative first available flights so that inconvenience to passengers is minimised.Also Read - Former British Airways CEO And Aviation Veteran Alex Cruz Likely To Be Air India CEO: Report

The two carriers have entered into the IROPS (Irregular Operations) arrangement through a pact, which allows transfer of passengers to each other’s flights in case of disrupted operations, as per the communication. Also Read - Ratan Tata Has A Special Message for Air India Passengers, Here's What He Said

The two have signed an “interline considerations on irregular operations” (IROPs) agreement for two years that is valid up to February 9, 2024, to offer “first available alternate flights to minimise inconvenience to passengers.” The over 7-year-old AAIPL so far does not have any international passenger flights. Also Read - Domestic Flights Update: Bengal Allows Mumbai-Kolkata and Delhi-Kolkata Flights To Operate Daily

What are the rules?

Carriage of passengers will be on an “as available” basis as determined by the airport manager of accepting airline, it stated. The decision of the airport manager of accepting the airline would be final as regards availability of seats. The transferring airline’s baggage allowance as shown on the original ticket of the transferring airline will apply for passengers accepted by the accepting airline. Any excess baggage not purchased with the original booking will be chargeable at accepting airline’s excess baggage policy,” the IROPS agreement says. Air India passengers who wish to upgrade by using the paid “get upfront” scheme will have priority over passengers being transferred from 28-aircraft-strong AAIPL to AI business class. The validity of this arrangement is only in the domestic sector for a period of two years starting from February 10 till February 9, 2O24. The agreement says that the departure of Air India should not be affected on account of acceptance of stranded passengers of Air Asia India.

Tata Air India has been focusing on improving their on-time performance and resolve passenger grievances. After taking control of Air India and Air India Express on January 26, the Tata Group has four airlines under it including Vistara and AAIPL.